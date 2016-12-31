2016’s best mobile games revealed

DUBAI – Before the year ends, let’s all take a look at the top iOS and Android marketplaces of 2016.

The list, collated by cnet.com, didn’t include any games with aggressive or manipulative in-app purchases.

1. Super Mario Run

Developed by Nintendo, the report noted that the game itself was great. The game is an auto-runner, but also a really polished Mario Game.

2. Avadon 3

The media report stated that the series game owes a lot of its DNA to the Isometric RPGs of old. It may not look particularly flashy, but like those old-school titles such as Baldur’s Gate and Icewind Dale, it relies heavily on story, narrative, a satisfying deep levelling system, and a variety of classes to play that make the game different to everyone.

3. The Hacker 2.0

This game is a follow-up to The Hacker. This game, according to toucharcade.com, will remind games of Deus Ex Go and Hitman Go. Meanwhile, the developers admitted that those games were an inspiration.

4. Kathy Rain

This game is styled after the point-and-click puzzle games of the 90s. Its description online stated that Kathy Rain is a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her deceased grandfather.

5. Battleship Lonewolf

Developed by Tabasco Games, the game is a flight through space wherein the gamer commands the ship and expects to wage an epic war in the galaxy.

6. Microsoft Solitaire Collection

According to Microsoft Corporation, the game, for over 25 years, remains one of the most played games of all time. And yes, it is now available on mobile.

7. Le Parker Sous Chef Extraordinaire

Available on iOS only, the user has to reclaim the merengue, beat the bad guy who stole it and rescue the princess he kidnapped.

8. Apollo Justice Ace Attorney

Star as a rookie defense attorney, Apollo Justice, as he visits crime scenes, questions key witnesses and collects vital evidence before stepping into the courtroom to prove his clients’ innocence.

9. Bully (Anniversary Edition)

Aulonso Gorsalize’s Bully is an innovative gameplay and a humorous story in a school. Jimmy Hopkins, 15, competes against guys, teachers and sportsmen. He also makes hoaxes, seduces girls and survives for a year in the worst school.

10. Silent Depth

This type of game is the first real 3D submarine simulation for mobile devices. Being a member of the Silent Service of the US Navy, the gamer takes command of a Gato/Balao class submarine and go on extended patrols in dangerous waters of the Pacific in World War II.

Article By: Ryan Namia