2016’s best mobile games revealed

DUBAI – Before the year ends, let’s all take a look at the top iOS and Android marketplaces of 2016.
The list, collated by cnet.com, didn’t include any games with aggressive or manipulative in-app purchases.
1. Super Mario Run
Developed by Nintendo, the report noted that the game itself was great. The game is an auto-runner, but also a really polished Mario Game.
2. Avadon 3
The media report stated that the series game owes a lot of its DNA to the Isometric RPGs of old. It may not look particularly flashy, but like those old-school titles such as Baldur’s Gate and Icewind Dale, it relies heavily on story, narrative, a satisfying deep levelling system, and a variety of classes to play that make the game different to everyone.
3. The Hacker 2.0
This game is a follow-up to The Hacker. This game, according to toucharcade.com, will remind games of Deus Ex Go and Hitman Go. Meanwhile, the developers admitted that those games were an inspiration.
4. Kathy Rain
This game is styled after the point-and-click puzzle games of the 90s. Its description online stated that Kathy Rain is a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her deceased grandfather.
5. Battleship Lonewolf
Developed by Tabasco Games, the game is a flight through space wherein the gamer commands the ship and expects to wage an epic war in the galaxy.
6. Microsoft Solitaire Collection
According to Microsoft Corporation, the game, for over 25 years, remains one of the most played games of all time. And yes, it is now available on mobile.
7. Le Parker Sous Chef Extraordinaire
Available on iOS only, the user has to reclaim the merengue, beat the bad guy who stole it and rescue the princess he kidnapped.
8. Apollo Justice Ace Attorney
Star as a rookie defense attorney, Apollo Justice, as he visits crime scenes, questions key witnesses and collects vital evidence before stepping into the courtroom to prove his clients’ innocence.
9. Bully (Anniversary Edition)
Aulonso Gorsalize’s Bully is an innovative gameplay and a humorous story in a school. Jimmy Hopkins, 15, competes against guys, teachers and sportsmen. He also makes hoaxes, seduces girls and survives for a year in the worst school.
10. Silent Depth
This type of game is the first real 3D submarine simulation for mobile devices. Being a member of the Silent Service of the US Navy, the gamer takes command of a Gato/Balao class submarine and go on extended patrols in dangerous waters of the Pacific in World War II.
Article By: Ryan Namia
Por favor, quisiera saber como puedo hacer para Q#0;pintar&28222; galasear las galletas, por que siempre veo fotos y me encantan y a mÃ no me sale.Espero la receta.GRACIAS!!
KF6AR5 Really appreciate you sharing this blog post. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post. Fantastic.
Wow! I cant think I have found your weblog. Very useful information.
this article to him. Pretty sure he as going to have a good read.
it is of it is of course wise to always use recycled products because you can always help the environment a
which blog platform are you using for this site? I am getting
Thanks a lot for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great pattern.
Major thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
I think this is a real great blog.Much thanks again.
respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this
I really like and appreciate your article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Video lesbiennes sexe porno ladies Also visit my blog post sexshop
I really like and appreciate your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most individuals will consent with your blog.
Im grateful for the blog article.Really thank you!
Im thankful for the blog post. Awesome.
So good to find someone with genuine thoughts
lushacre.com.sg I want to start a blog but would like to own the domain. Any ideas how to go about this?.
What as up, its good post regarding media print, we all understand media is a
I truly appreciate this blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Very neat article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Major thankies for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
That is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
This excellent website truly has all the information I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
This awesome blog is really awesome as well as diverting. I have picked helluva helpful advices out of this source. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!
Say, you got a nice article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and also the rest of the site is really good.
Just Browsing While I was browsing yesterday I noticed a great article concerning
pretty beneficial stuff, overall I think this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
pretty handy stuff, overall I imagine this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Is it possible to change A Menu Items Type
It as great that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our argument made here.
This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
This is one awesome blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Very nice article. I definitely love this site. Keep it up!
You have made some really good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Whoa! This blog Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
These players are generally in one of the most storied and exciting programs in college
I truly appreciate this post. I?аАТаЂаve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again
MANIC STREET PREACHERS I Think Ive Found It Shalala.ru
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is really good.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Only wanna input that you have a very nice web site , I like the layout it actually stands out.
I visited a lot of website but I conceive this one contains something extra in it in it
one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
Wow, great blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Respect to author , some great selective information.
The most effective and clear News and why it means quite a bit.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most people will approve with your blog.
Of course, what a magnificent site and informative posts, I surely will bookmark your blog.All the Best!
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also.
Very good article! We are linking to this great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.
Nonetheless, I am definitely pleased I came across
Im grateful for the blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Thank you ever so for you article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Some really great information, Glad I noticed this.
Very neat blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
wow, awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again.
Thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this article post.Much thanks again. Great.
Thanks again for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
It as really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous website.
There is certainly a lot to learn about this topic. I love all the points you made.
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was looking for!
the same time as searching for a comparable subject, your web site got here up,
What as up to every single one, it as in fact a nice for me to go to see this web page, it contains priceless Information.