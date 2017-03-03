Over 20 teams join ATR’s 2017 cagefest opening

Abu Dhabi – A total of 21 teams turned Friday’s off day into a gathering of Filipino basketball enthusiasts and fanatics as Above the Rim (ATR) launch the 5’7” Papawis [Sweat-out], and Class C 6” and below, non-rated categories at the British School, Al Khubairat in the capital.

Fourteen teams ramped in their uniforms and muses to cast the first category were Chix Hunter, Travel One, Al Saqr, ADSB, Jack Hammer, Rupture, Bullseye, Abe, Blitz, Liam Angels, Bizdak, Kalagan, Hangover, and Off The Hook.

The 6-footers came out in their best representing Muhandis, Liam Angels, Bulacan, Desert Force, Travel One Mamirahay, Jai Luzio, and the Abu Dhabi Expats were the Class C non-rated category teams.

All teams received plaques of participation and special award with the Best uniform award was grabbed by the Kalagan team.

Achelle Joy Medrano of the Liam Angels team and Kathlene Louise Narraga of Jai Luzio team won Best muses of the tournaments.

“The champions will receive AED 5,000 plus trophies aside from other normal awards of the league, which will run for about two months,” said Jonathan Anunciado – acting chairman of ATR.