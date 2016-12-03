20 Filipinos battle it out at Sing Pilipinas; Agatep to represent UAE in Manila

DUBAI – Twenty Filipinos based in the UAE sang their hearts out and battled for UAE’s Sing Pilipinas City Championship 2016 on Friday, November 24 at The Indian High School’s Auditorium.

After months of preparations, these singers – amateurs and pros alike – sang different kinds of music genre, from pop, R&B, Alternative Rock, among others to the delight of the audience.

But the one who stood out and captivated the judge’s hearts was 42-year old Cheryll Agatep who sang her own version of Jennifer Holliday’s And I’m Telling You I’m not Going.

She will represent the Global Filipinos of the City to the Sing Pilipinas Grand Championship on December 20 at the SM Mall of Asia.

The Dubai-based Filipina, wearing a black shiny gown, sang as if it was her last performance.

“Feeling ko akin yung lahat ng stage, feeling ko wala akong nakikitang tao. And para sa akin, ako yung taong may paninidigan na kung kaya ng iba, makakaya ko rin,” Agatep, who used to work as a hotelier, said.

She also revealed that joining this singing competition was not in her plans.

“Para sa akin napakalaking achievement na ito sa akin and to think na I will represent UAE pa so parang malaking blessing na to,” she added noting that she doesn’t usually participate in singing contests.

According to her, she typically sings songs of Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Regine Velasquez.

Agatep received an overnight hotel accommodation on the day of the Sing Pilipinas Grand Championship in Manila, a round trip ticket to Manila and back to her city of residence this December 2016, a designer evening gown to be worn during the grand championship, 3 days and 2 nights stay in a Boracay Resort, a videoke unit in Manila, and premium giveaway items from major corporate sponsors.

She also received a customized Sing Pilipinas City Champion Trophy.

Meanwhile, Erick John Dizon and Katrina Casia were the second and third placers, respectively. Both contestants received trophies as well.

Dizon also received 10 thousand worth of grocery items for his family in the Philippines, seven thousand salo-salo package, overnight hotel accommodations for two in a 4-star hotel or resort in the Philippines.

Casia, on the other hand, acquired eight thousand worth of grocery items for her family in the Philippines, five thousand salo-salo package and overnight hotel accommodations for two in a 4-star hotel in the Philippines.

“We are very confident that she [Agatep] will represent UAE in Manila. She knows how to handle the competition so okay kami sa kanya. We trust her that she will get the first prize,” D&K Event’s Madelle Echevarria said.

Other singers who joined the competition were Dahlia Montecillo, Giglida Yulo, Jamaica Presas, Jillian Alvarez, Kristine Mae Aranda, Maria Josena, Nora Manliguis, Alejandro Estosare, Alvin Pancito, EJ Alia, Ian Cris Tocle, Jay Laxamana, Jem Aboquita, Josh Tolentino, Leo Manalac, Oriel Padura and Sherwin Itac.