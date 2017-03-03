Over 20 countries join Fashunity Exhibition

DUBAI – Over 20 countries participated in this year’s Fashunity Exhibition. Each country displayed an array of ornaments to represent their country. Filled with the colors of the flag in a festive mood, the Philippines featured Filipino culture and art.
Located at the Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering in Dubai, foreign-service officials from various countries including the Philippines attended the opening on Friday, February 24.
Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, together with his wife, Yasmin Cortes, took a tour and checked out the many booths at the exhibition.
“This exhibition is a great way to explore and share other cultures,” he mentioned.
The consul general liked the idea of what the exhibition had to offer for visitors. Visitors were able to explore different countries in one area and experience the many cultures such as Indonesia, Colombia, and Kazakhstan.
In each booth, representatives explained to the officials what their country had to offer from locally hand made products to their exquisite flavors of food.
Handwoven products such as handbags and jewelry made out of “perlas” or pearls were found in the Philippine booth. Aside from products, brochures in English and Arabic were placed near the entrance.
Inside were must-see places to visit in the Philippines such as Bohol and Boracay. Informative details about the places were described inside the brochures, a representative to give more information about traveling to the Philippines was also present.
Fashunity Exhibition was open for two days on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. onwards. The event was organized by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACD) in Dubai with the coordination of hardworking volunteers in the UAE.
