1st GCC All-Filipino Table Tennis Tournament opens

Last December 9, 2016, the first ever GCC All-Filipino Table Tennis Tournament was held in Zayed Higher Organization, Mafraq, Abu Dhabi UAE. Competitive Filipino table tennis players from all over GCC participated in the event.

Thirteen teams are participating in the inaugural season: ADTTA (Abu Dhabi, UAE); TATAC (Abu Dhabi, UAE); IAFTTA (Dubai, UAE); TATERAK (Ras Al Khaimah, UAE); JEDDAH Pongers (KSA); TTEC (KSA); FTTC (Bahrain); MTTC (Dubai, UAE); ASTTIG (Dubai, UAE); ALTTO (Al Ain, UAE); JTTA (Jubail, KSA); FTTA Doha (Qatar); and Kuwait Filipino Paddlers (Kuwait).

The tournament was organized through the joint efforts of ADTTA and JTTA. ADTTA president, Vivian Marcelino, and JTTA president, Rayyan Bacudo, led the officers and volunteers of the two organizations to plan, consolidate and run the tournament efficiently throughout the duration of the event.

Free T-shirts and food were provided by the organizers during the whole-day event that started at 9 am and ended at 9 pm. Family and friends of the players all came and the tournament was in a festive mood all throughout, while watching the intense games of the highly-skilled Filipino paddlers.

The Tournament Winners are as follows:

Winners Class A Team Event Champion: TTEC Team (Michael /Kier Inodnalaj / Kayte Cello / Jeoffrey) (winning 1500 AED)

1st Runner-up: JTTA Team (Noah Trayco/Brix/ Mel/Dodgie) (1000 AED)

2nd Runner-up: MTTC Team 1 (Ronald Bunag / Jay Adriano /SiegfredTupas / Denden / JC)

(500 AED)

3rd Runner-up: IAFTTA Team (Benjo / John / Jack / AL) (300 AED)

Winners Class B Team Event Champion: JTTA Team (William BarandaPedere / Jun Ramos / Crisostomo / Edgar)

(winning 1000 AED)

1st Runner-up: TATAC Team (Jen/Jenet/Jonas /Abner) (700 AED)

2nd Runner-up: ALTTO Team (Bowkie/Kier/ Roberto/Emanuel/Edward) (400 AED)

3rd RUnner-up: ADTTA Team (Gideon Acupan / Renatu / LA /Sydney / Rommel) (200 AED)

Winners Class A Single Event Champion: Kayte Cello – Jeddah Pongers

1st Runner-up: Noah Trayco – JTTA (800 AED)

2nd Runner-up: Jack Duque – IAFTTA (500 AED)

3rd Runner-up: SiegfredTupas – MTTC (300 AED)

Winners Class B Single Event Champion: June Ramos – JTTA

1st Runner-up: Roberto C. Ighut – ALTTO (700 AED)

2nd Runner-up: Brix – JTTA

(400 AED)

3rd Runner-up: Renato Allis – ADTTA (200 AED)

The tournament was made possible through the generosity of Rayyan Bacudo, who sponsored the event. He is Senior Contracts Specialist of Sabic Company from Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

He was ably assisted by the organizing committee composed of: Vivz Sicat, ADTTA President and GCC vice chairman of the organizing committee in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Dondon Banares, ADTTA administrator and MTTC administrator as well as tournament director of the organizing committee in Abu Dhabi, UAE; William Pedere, JTTA general secretary and tournament director of the organizing committee from Saudi Arabia.

Article By: Dondon Banares