195 shabu sniffing cops sacked

DUBAI — A total of 195 police officers will be sacked after testing positive for drugs in confirmatory tests by the Philippine National Police.
In an inquirer.net report, Chief Superintendent Aurelio Trampe was quoted as saying that 188 of those who tested positive for shabu were uniformed personnel.
The report said some of these erring officers will undergo pre-charge investigations, while the others are already in summary dismissal proceedings.
Superintendent Irene Rigunan said most of the involved officers came from Region 4a, then from the National Capital Region Police Office. The highest rank recorded is Chief Inspector, and the lowest is Police Officer 1.
By: Jamie Marie Elona
qbRQcs This awesome blog is without a doubt interesting as well as informative. I have chosen helluva interesting things out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks!
I loved your blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Thank you ever so for you article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my sister is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to convey her.
Awesome blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I really like and appreciate your blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I appreciate you sharing this post.Much thanks again. Cool.
I really enjoy the blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my blog?
I value the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
It as hard to find educated people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Your posts constantly possess a lot of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just saying you are very creative. Thanks again