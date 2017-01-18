195 shabu sniffing cops sacked

Claire Bautista
NEWSPH News
DUBAI — A total of 195 police officers will be sacked after testing positive for drugs in confirmatory tests by the Philippine National Police.

In an inquirer.net report, Chief Superintendent Aurelio Trampe was quoted as saying that 188 of those who tested positive for shabu were uniformed personnel.

The report said some of these erring officers will undergo pre-charge investigations, while the others are already in summary dismissal proceedings.

Superintendent Irene Rigunan said most of the involved officers came from Region 4a, then from the National Capital Region Police Office. The highest rank recorded is Chief Inspector, and the lowest is Police Officer 1.

By: Jamie Marie Elona

 

