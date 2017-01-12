16 Pinays vie for Ms. Sinulog UAE 2017 crown

DUBAI – Famous for its catchy beats and colorful costumes, “Sinulog sa UAE” will be celebrating its 5th edition this year. Aside from the extravagant performances, a beauty pageant has been added this year.
Sixteen Filipinas have taken a chance in hoping to bring home the crown of Ms. Sinulog UAE 2017. According to the organizers, United Cebuanos in the UAE, they received at least 40 entries for this year’s beauty pageant.
The candidates had to be between 22 to 35 years old, must hold a Philippine passport, and single. However, single mothers were allowed to participate.
The organizers said that the winner will be bringing home AED 3,000 aside from the crown. The first runner-up will win AED 2,000 while second runner-up will take home AED 1,000. Third and fourth runner-ups will be receiving AED 500 each.
Although the festival is popularly celebrated in Cebu, Philippines, non-Cebuanos also heard or experienced the festival. Some of the candidates are non-Cebuanos hailing from Batangas and Cavite to name a few.
During their press conference on Friday, January 6, at Rice Me Up in Bur Dubai, the candidates strutted one by one to answer questions raised by the press.
When asked what Sinulog meant to them, Candidate Number 9, Catherine Mier, said that it was one of the most important things about being a Cebuano herself sharing that she had been attending the festival since Grade 4.
“Sinulog means praising to the devotion of Santo Nino. It is fun, faithful, and most of all a family event,” the Cebuano beauty mentioned.
Contestant Number 6, Jenefer Joy Boado, shared that Sinulog meant comradery, friendship, and harmony.
Being a non-Cebuano, Contestant Number 16, Patricia Anne M. Anonuevo, said that she fell in love with the festival after attending the Sinulog celebrations in the UAE.
“It is a holistic festival and celebration. It’s a celebration to praise and thank Santo Nino for all our blessings. For me, it means that if we experience any bad things in life we keep moving forward”
– Patricia Anne M. Anonuevo
Among her peers, Contestant Number 2, Maricris Cesumission, was named as “Darling of the Press”. Runner-ups were Contestant Number 4, Marlyn De Padua Armamento, and Contestant Number 8, Hazel Collen R. Gamboa.
Part of the judging criteria, all 16 ladies will be showcasing their creative talents next for the Talents Night at Epic Club in Capitol Hotel in Dubai on Friday, January 13.
Sinulog sa UAE will be on Friday, January 20, at Al Wasl Sports Stadium. Winners of the Ms. Sinulog UAE 2017 will be announced on the same day. The festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry to the festival is AED 20.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/sinuloguae to stay updated with the upcoming celebration.
By: Jekah Carillo
I love reading a post that can make people think. Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
XIJyui Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
It as nearly impossible to find educated people for this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject that as been discussed for
Yeah bookmaking this wasn at a speculative decision great post!.
You need to participate in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will advocate this website!
of these comments look like they are written by brain dead folks?
Only wanna comment that you have a very decent website , I love the design and style it actually stands out.
Thank you, I ave been looking for details about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have found so far.
Great blog post. Really Great.
Major thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks again for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Fantastic blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Wow, great article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Im grateful for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
This is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home
some truly excellent posts on this web site , thankyou for contribution.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
Merely wanna comment that you have a very nice site, I the layout it actually stands out.
wow, awesome post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page for a second time.
Merely wanna input that you ave got a very great web page, I enjoy the style and style it seriously stands out.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!
This is one awesome blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Major thankies for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it tailor made?
not only should your roof protect you from the elements.
This is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thanks for sharing this great article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site
I want to be able to write entries and add pics. I do not mean something like myspace or facebook or anything like that. I mean an actual blog..
Really enjoyed this article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Nice blog right here! Additionally your web site a lot up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link on your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Say, you got a nice article post. Much obliged.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and