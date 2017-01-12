16 Pinays vie for Ms. Sinulog UAE 2017 crown

DUBAI – Famous for its catchy beats and colorful costumes, “Sinulog sa UAE” will be celebrating its 5th edition this year. Aside from the extravagant performances, a beauty pageant has been added this year.

Sixteen Filipinas have taken a chance in hoping to bring home the crown of Ms. Sinulog UAE 2017. According to the organizers, United Cebuanos in the UAE, they received at least 40 entries for this year’s beauty pageant.

The candidates had to be between 22 to 35 years old, must hold a Philippine passport, and single. However, single mothers were allowed to participate.

The organizers said that the winner will be bringing home AED 3,000 aside from the crown. The first runner-up will win AED 2,000 while second runner-up will take home AED 1,000. Third and fourth runner-ups will be receiving AED 500 each.

Although the festival is popularly celebrated in Cebu, Philippines, non-Cebuanos also heard or experienced the festival. Some of the candidates are non-Cebuanos hailing from Batangas and Cavite to name a few.

During their press conference on Friday, January 6, at Rice Me Up in Bur Dubai, the candidates strutted one by one to answer questions raised by the press.

When asked what Sinulog meant to them, Candidate Number 9, Catherine Mier, said that it was one of the most important things about being a Cebuano herself sharing that she had been attending the festival since Grade 4.

“Sinulog means praising to the devotion of Santo Nino. It is fun, faithful, and most of all a family event,” the Cebuano beauty mentioned.

Contestant Number 6, Jenefer Joy Boado, shared that Sinulog meant comradery, friendship, and harmony.

Being a non-Cebuano, Contestant Number 16, Patricia Anne M. Anonuevo, said that she fell in love with the festival after attending the Sinulog celebrations in the UAE.

“It is a holistic festival and celebration. It’s a celebration to praise and thank Santo Nino for all our blessings. For me, it means that if we experience any bad things in life we keep moving forward” – Patricia Anne M. Anonuevo

Among her peers, Contestant Number 2, Maricris Cesumission, was named as “Darling of the Press”. Runner-ups were Contestant Number 4, Marlyn De Padua Armamento, and Contestant Number 8, Hazel Collen R. Gamboa.

Part of the judging criteria, all 16 ladies will be showcasing their creative talents next for the Talents Night at Epic Club in Capitol Hotel in Dubai on Friday, January 13.

Sinulog sa UAE will be on Friday, January 20, at Al Wasl Sports Stadium. Winners of the Ms. Sinulog UAE 2017 will be announced on the same day. The festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry to the festival is AED 20.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/sinuloguae to stay updated with the upcoming celebration.

By: Jekah Carillo