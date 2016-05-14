15yo Filipino filmmaker takes home awards

DUBAI — A young Filipino filmmaker bagged two awards at this year’s recently concluded Children’s International Film Festival (CIFF).

Jacob Nicholas Alcala, 15, won Best Picture and Best Editing awards for his short film entry “Love is Home.”

Alcala’s film takes you to a fun journey in Dubai, through a different lens perspective consisting of Dubai’s famous landmarks, including Burj Al Arab, Gold Souk and Burj Khalifa, among others.

Having lived in Dubai for quite some time, Alcala grew to love the emirate, which he considers as his second home, and it drew him the inspiration to create “Love is Home.”

Alcala, a ninth grader from The Winchester School, Jebel Ali, earlier brought home the pride after he won the Best Editing award for his short film “Connectedly Disconnected” at the Thimun Northwestern Film Festival in Qatar last March.

According to him, he started filming his second film in January, and grew an inspiration to make it after having a dinner with family.

He noticed that everyone was using their phones at some point, even though they were together at the table. The situation sparked inspiration for the high school student to craft the film.

He said his father is his main inspiration in pursuing his dream of becoming a filmmaker.

“He has been supportive and even told me about the film festival in Qatar,” he said.

“I first sent ‘Connectedly Disconnected’ in February, and after two weeks, I received an email saying I was nominated for two categories – Best Picture and Best Editing. I won Best Editing in the end,” Alcala said.

Alcala flew to Qatar to receive the prestigious award, a great highlight in his life.

The young filmmaker further shared that he plans to continue pursuing his dream, and he is now planning to start his third film soon to continue building his portfolio which, he believes, will eventually put him into the film schools that he wanted to enter, either in the US or Canada.

“Keep trying because if you don’t try you will never know what would have happened. That’s what my dad always say – try and try. There’s no harm in trying,” Alcala shared his message to his fellow young Filipino aspiring filmmakers.