14 Ginoong Kabayan candidates flaunt talents

Dubai – Fourteen males flaunted their talents in the continuing search for the very first Ginoong Kabayan 2016 held at Star Metro Deira Hotel on Saturday, May 28.
Their talents were judged by Fashion Designer Erick Talledo, Eventologist’s Jonathan Gulmatico, Pinas Music Zone head Bea Avila, Wow 107 FM’s DJ Cherrie “Cherry Love” Martin, and Kabayan Weekly’s Senior Sales and Marketing Consultant Jinky Gualberto.
Majority of the contestants showed their dance prowess and sported the skimpy, jungle-type loincloth (bahag), an outfit commonly used by some indigenous tribes in the Philippines.
Some of the contestants showed spray painting and singing abilities.
Candidate number 1, Angelo Carlo Honorio, told Kabayan Weekly, “I think I did my best, medyo satisfied naman ako sa aking performance.”
Honorio also mentioned that he had prepared for almost two weeks to master the dance moves he performed in front of the crowd.
“I will do my very best. . . And gagawin ko talagang ipakita yung talagang ako kung baga,” he said when asked about his edge among other candidates.
For her part, judge Avila said that she was mesmerized by some contestants, most especially to those creative ones.
“. . . Hindi ko ini-expect na may talent silang ganun, but it’s too surprising at na-amazed din kami sa mga talent for now,” she added.
When asked about her ideal Ginoong Kabayan, Avila said, “. . . Syempre when you say kabayan, he should be brainy, and it should be like hindi lang tayo ka-pogian, hindi lang tayo puro pa-cute at puro panlabas. He needs to have inside. . . To be good inside at of course may wit din. Yes, it’s a package deal dapat.”
Connect Events Management, meanwhile, had to eliminate two contestants for not following some instructions.
Swimwear competition will be held on June 3 at Star Metro Deira Hotel, while the awarding night will be held on July 15.
