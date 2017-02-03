NONITA R. PEDRAZA-CABRERA

Pinay mom leads search for talented music performers in the Gulf

Position: Events Manager

Organization: SeyYes Events Management

and Training Services Establishment

Location: Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Paco, Manila

Batangueña Nonita Romero Pedraza-Cabrera is a dedicated mom of three who put up the SeyYes Events Management and Training Services Establishment as a leading source of exceptionally talented music performers in the United Arab Emirates.

Nonette, as she is affectionately known, is your typical Filipina mother. “I start my day looking after the household, performing my duties at home as wife and mother of three young men. After that, I dedicate my time to read and respond to emails about my ongoing events and projects for the community and business events. I also take part in the activities of our church, and I often go to meetings with the people involved in my event projects.”

Love of family

She was born in Batangas but grew up in Manila.

She took her degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Management in 1987 from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

In 1990, she married Renato Pabustan Cabrera. “My husband, who is the Executive Director of our family business, is now assisting me in my duties as an event organizer, and he handles the Project Management training. I have three sons who are now grown young men and working in big companies in the UAE.”

Their eldest Angelo Nonato Cabrera, 26, is New Media Coordinator of Etisalat. Gabriel Mikhail Cabrera, 25, is HR Coordinator of Emirates Airline. The youngest, Franz Yves Cabrera, 22, works as Airport Service Agent (EKAS) of Emirates Airline.

“Just to keep in touch with the men in my life, in my retiring age, I choose to stay here and not too late to start a business that the theme is corresponds to their passion. That’s why the concept of our SeyYes is for the love of family. My sons were the source of the idea behind SeyYes. All I did was to bring their concept to life and execute it well.”

Looking for new ways

As an Events Manager, Nonette is the lead in SeyYes, a family business that started out as a group that handled several community events in the past two years. “Through my group, I was able to expose myself to the Filipino community here and became one of the leading members of the FilClub headed by our Consul General.”

“I oversee and transact with my business contacts with regards to the planning and execution of the events that I am involved in and launch. I seek out exceptional performers and provide them a better platform to showcase their talents to a larger audience and build up their ‘star’ image – all free of charge. A few of them are well known in the UAE’s Pinoy music community and have been repeatedly invited to radio station guestings.”

“I support the Pinoy music community here in the UAE by helping them showcase their amazing talent to larger and better crowds, looking for new ways to introduce them to the Filipino community through the events that I hold. I gather key resource people and lead them to meaningful undertakings, both for the community and in business.”

The most memorable and exciting project that she has been a part of was the Bayanihan 2016. She was among the organizing officers of the event and her talents were able to win awards in the event’s competitions: they were Zahraross Shariff – The Voice Kids champion; the ‘Baranggay Punong Kahoy’ group, a group of Filipina domestic helpers who won in the Christmas tree and Latern-making contest, and lastly, Paula Ramirez, the 2016 Bayanihan Queen.

By: Alex Mondejar