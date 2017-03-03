11,000 join Mercithon to raise funds for cancer patients

DUBAI – More than 11,000 people gathered on Friday, February 24 in Dubai’s Creek Park to support the event labelled ‘Mercithon,’ a walkathon which aimed to raise AED 650,000 for six cancer patients of various nationalities based in the UAE.

The first Mercithon was organized by St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai as part of its golden jubilee celebration.

The money collected from the event will be funded to the patients for their entire treatment. They were chosen from economically weaker sections, belonging to Pakistan, Philippines, India, Syria, Morocco and Lebanon nationalities.

Rev. Fr. Lennie Connully, parish priest of St. Mary’s Church, led the walk along with the officials of UAE Red Crescent, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and followed by the six cancer patients and participants.

In a carnival-like atmosphere, it featured Zumba dances, fun events, games, various food stalls, cultural activities, musical performances and a lot of raffle draws.

The kids and their parents did not only enjoy the activities but also helped the patients in a very simple way.

Connully recently said that the Mercithon is an extension of the Catholic Church’s Year of Mercy (2016) program and also blends wonderfully into the UAE’s Year of Giving declaration.

He also reiterated what Pope Francis said about engaging the church in serving the poor and the sick, which forms the central pillar of faith.

For her part, Parish Council Secretary Annebelle Williams said that they have successfully achieved the goal.

“I’d like to thank all for being part of this initiative and for showing compassion, love and mercy towards these six cancer patients that they have never seen or heard of,” she added.

The event was approved by the IACAD, and supported by the UAE Red Crescent and Dubai Municipality.