107 ACCA, BTEC students graduate at CEC-CUCA

DUBAI – One hundred seven students in the Career Enhancement Center (CEC) at City University College of Ajman (CUCA) have successfully completed their Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) courses on Wednesday, April 12.

One if its objectives, according to CEO Imran Khan, CEC is to offer internationally recognized professional qualifications and certifications, delivered in an environment which is driven by learning and enhanced by extracurricular activities including sports, educational and recreational field trips, to shape-up well-rounded professionals.

“Our strength has been the diversity of our student body and the focus of our qualified faculty and administration in shaping the students to achieve academic excellence as well as good character,” he added.

For his part, Salma Seneran, head of enrollment, said that CEC staff and faculty were proud of their awardees.

“Their hard work and the support of the families encourage and inspire us to strengthen and enhance the education standards that we offer to individuals and communities.

“Our awardees are testament to our excellent standards and affordable fee structure,” Seneran said.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr. graced the first awarding ceremony of CEC-CUCA.

“I appreciate and congratulate the management, faculty, and training teams of CUCA for their efforts and success and I hope that CUCA will continue to empower learners with behavioral and technical skills, enabling them to be globally competitive and demonstrate excellence in their pursuits,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Ali Hassan, director of Ajman Education Zone, and Abdul Aziz Al Jasmi, board member of READ and general manager of R Holdin.

CEC pays considerable attention to sustainable professional development as an essential key to growth and progress. Initiating training programs and conducting training sessions can be seen as a genuine example. Currently it offers ACCA, BTEC and other professional and training