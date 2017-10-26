10-year validity PH Passports will be rolling out on Jan 2018 onwards

All PH passports renewed this year will still hold a five-year validity

DUBAI – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that they will be rolling out Philippine passports with 10-year validity starting from January 2018 onwards. The news was announced on Wednesday, October 25.

Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes clarified that the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates had not received any direct instructions from DFA about implementing the 10-year validity passports.

“The passport 10-year validity has been passed and that’s it,” he stressed.

Cortes clarified the confusion during a Town Hall meeting on Sunday. He shared that many have complained as to why they still have a five-year validity for their passports upon renewal despite the announcement that it would now be valid for 10 years.

In August, it was announced that Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed the legislation to extend the Philippine passport from five years to 10 years for all Filipinos who are 18 years old and above.

Meanwhile, people under the age of 18 years old will still remain to have a five validity for their passports.