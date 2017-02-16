1-month Filipino baby needs prayers, assistance

DUBAI – A Filipino couple based in Dubai is appealing for everyone’s assistance and donations to help their premature and one-month old baby that is currently fighting for her life at the University Hospital Sharjah (UHS).

Baby Ethan Kyle Balantucas, 7-month premature baby, suffers from abdominal distention and feeding intolerance.

The baby was born in International Modern Hospital on December 29 and few days later, he was seen having abnormalities in abdomen and can’t be fed anymore.

After a month of treatment he was transferred to UHS.

“There was a shallow breathing and abdomen was grossly distended, the baby was intubated and connected to mechanical ventilator on SIMV mode then shifted to high frequency ventilation,” the case summary read.

His father, Jasson, has gotten in touch with Kabayan Weekly to seek help with the avid readers. All he wants for his Baby Ethan is just to be healthy and normal like any other kids in the place.

Jasson has a lot of dreams for his son and doesn’t want to lose him.

He also noted that the previous hospital has no pediatrician surgeon to do the operation and opted to transfer the baby to a high-end hospital.

“Yung una tinanggap nila insurance ng Misis ko, pero dito sa bago hindi applicable yung insurance niya,” Jasson, who works as an electrician at the Internet City, said.

Her wife, Stephanie, works as a secretary in Silicon Oasis.

From January 29 to February 12, their bills went up to AED 91,000.

“Ang sabi ng doctor o-obserbahan pa ang baby at wala din siyang sinabi kung kalian kami makakalabas kasi nahirapan ba siyang huminga ng walang oxygen support,” he added.

Fortunately, for the past few days there have been improvements going on and the baby’s infection is getting lower and the stomach’s condition is getting better.

Jasson will be needing financial assistance. For those who are willing to help, you can call +971 56 430 2381 or +971 50 727 8399.

By: Ryan Thomas Namia