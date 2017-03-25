ΕDWΙΝ G. ΝΑRΙΤΟ

From waiter to Duty Manager, hotelier finds hope in working in Dubai

Position: Duty Manager

Employer: JA Oasis Beach Tower

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Bauan, Batangas

Batangueño Erwin Guanco Narito is the Duty Manager of JA Oasis Beach Tower, a post he held since 2010. He is the International Vice Chairman of United Hoteliers of the Philippines. “With the experiences that I gained, I got a chance to work abroad and this opened the ladder of success for me to grow from waiter to Duty Manager who now takes charge of the day-to-day operation of the hotel.”

First work in Dubai

He has been working and living in Middle East for the last 17 years. His first work in Dubai was a Commis Waiter in a fine dining restaurant of Oasis Beach Hotel-Dubai from 1999 to 2003. “My first impression of Dubai was HOPE. I saw hope in this country so I pursued travelling here, worked hard and sought my future. I didn’t fail in my impressions. Dubai gave me the career, success, the blessings more than I expected and prayed for. God answers my prayers through this wonderful city. The opportunities that everyone is looking for mostly are here. We just need to explore and find it by ourselves.”

Then, he was promoted Senior Guest Service Agent, a post he held from 2003 to 2008. He moved to Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates as Front Desk Attendant from 2008 to 2010. “As Duty Manager I train, develop and manage the performance of Front Office Associates to ensure the efficient running of front office operation with high standards. I meet and greet VIP guests upon their arrival and escort them to their apartments. My world normally revolves in my daily routine though what I have are busy and hectic days. I could say that every person should be productive and focused for growth and development.”

Among his major awards, he was named Supervisor of the Year (2013) of JA Oasis Beach Tower, The Receptionist of the Year (2006) of The Fairmont Hotel Dubai and a candidate for the 2006 Competition AICR-International des Chefs De Reception. In 2001, his team got a Silver Medal in the Emirates Culinary Guild (Live Cooking and Serving Competition) at Dubai World Trade Center.

A leader

He considers the challenge of accepting the post at the helm of the United Hoteliers of the Philippines as part of his personal advocacy apart from his actual job. “As one of the leaders of the international team, it is exciting to promote and introduce the vision and mission of the organization. It is also a wonderful experience meeting amazing Filipino hoteliers working here in United Arab Emirates. You will find those extravagant stories behind their success, sacrifices that motivates and inspires me more. As a hotelier, I love what I’m doing to pursue the purpose of the group to unite all Filipino hoteliers in the world

“Our organization’s advocacy is to promote unity and professionalism, share knowledge and establish relationships that are based on mutually beneficial professional respect, and integrity. Basically, we assist and help our members to find jobs, motivate themselves and become amazing Filipino hoteliers.

“My family, my UHP team and my profession inspire me to pursue our advocacy. I also believe that it helps me motivate myself as manager and at the same time as a leader. When you are inspired, you can be able to talk to the world and others will feel the sincerity and integrity of your words.”

Failure and challenges

He is now 40 years-old. He was born on March 14, 1976 in Bauan, Batangas to the late Nicolas M. Narito, a Fire Fighter; and, Estifania Guanco Narito of San Pascual, Batangas City. His two siblings are Enrique G. Narito and Rowena G. Narito. In 1997, he married Mary Jane Fadullo, now a Senior Sale Coordinator of Bateaux Dubai. They have two kids, namely: Kenshiru Dave Lord F. Narito, 18, a student of Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts at the University of Lyceum in Batangas City; and, Ryan Raiden F. Narito, 17, a student of Bachelor of Science in Tourism, also in the same school.

“I have learned to be humble, be open-minded and ready to accept any challenge in life. If you value others, they will consider and appreciate you, too. Don’t stop learning and keep your spirit high. Be inspired as you can do impossible things. Don’t hesitate to share your blessings with others. Try to help as much as you can. But of course, learn to save for your family, for yourself and for your future. Learn to accept challenges and never fear changes for these make us stronger. Never give up. Just keep going.”